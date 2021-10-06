ART Event | Wit(h)ness: A CAAPP Black Study on Intimacy ￼

About this event This In-Person event will take place under the Tent at Schenley Plaza. Capacity is limited to 250. Masks Required! E-Tickets required for entry. Event Date: October 6th, 6:30 PM EST, Schenley Plaza Tent.

Center for African American Poetry and Poetics (CAAPP) is devoting a week to intimacy in Black creative practice at a historical crux. How do we be with, be wit, and be witness to each other as a form of Black Study? Our first in-person event features multimedia artist and performer Helga Davis and filmmaker Naima Ramos-Chapman in creative conversation, moderated by Dawn Lundy Martin.