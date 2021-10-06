ART Event | Wit(h)ness: A CAAPP Black Study on Intimacy ￼

Date: Author: Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS Tags: , , , , , ,

About this event

This In-Person event will take place under the Tent at Schenley Plaza. Capacity is limited to 250. Masks Required! E-Tickets required for entry. Event Date: October 6th, 6:30 PM EST, Schenley Plaza Tent.

Center for African American Poetry and Poetics (CAAPP) is devoting a week to intimacy in Black creative practice at a historical crux. How do we be withbe wit, and be witness to each other as a form of Black Study? Our first in-person event features multimedia artist and performer Helga Davis and filmmaker Naima Ramos-Chapman in creative conversation, moderated by Dawn Lundy Martin

GET FREE TICKETS

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s