ART Leaders | Vicennial of Black Excellence, Black Women Leaders in Librarianship ￼

With our nation in the thick of numerous culture wars, from online mis/disinformation campaigns, denial of science, attacks on democratic processes, and the fear of accurate history and multicultural education believe it or not, all of these battles are also being waged along the frontlines of libraries across our nation. Helping to fight these battles include the fearless women that will be joining us for this special engagement and thought-provoking discussion. Representing the best of librarianship as scholars, thought-leaders, and advocates, the panel includes 4 history-making Black women whose contributions have made libraries, their communities, and even the world better!

Honored guests include Safiya Umoja Noble, Ph.D library scholar/researcher, award-winning author of Algorithms of Oppression, and recent MacArthur Genius Awardee. Meredith Evans, Ph.D. is the Director of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. In 2015 Evans became the first African American woman to be appointed as a presidential library director and in 2018 the 74th President of the Society of American Archivists (SAA). Ms. Tracie D. Hall is the first African American woman hired to lead the American Library Association (ALA) as Executive Director. ALA is the largest professional library organization with a membership totaling close to sixty thousand members. Rounding out our panel is Nicole Cooke, Ph.D an award-winning scholar and thought leader in the areas of social justice, DEI, and misinformation/fake news. She is the Augusta Baker Endowed Chair and Associate Professor, School of Library and Information Science at the University of South Carolina.

About the African American Research Library and Cultural Center

The Broward County African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) is located in the Sistrunk community, one of the oldest historically Black communities named for one of Fort Lauderdale’s first Black physicians. Opening to the public on October 26, 2002, AARLCC became the third public library of its kind in the United States dedicated to the study of Black history and culture. The 60,000 square-foot Center serves as a repository of materials related to the local, national, and international voices of the African diaspora with more than 85,000 books, manuscripts, artifacts, framed art, print, photography, audiovisual, and documents held in our Adult Services Section and Special Collections. The Youth Services Section features a special collection of Coretta Scott King Award books and the Ashley Bryan Art Collection from illustrators of African Descent. AARLCC also features a 5,000 sq. ft. museum, a 300-seat state-of-the-art theatre, and a Computer Training Center.

