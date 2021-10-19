ART EXHIBIT | FEATURED SPOTLIGHT: PAMELA COUNCIL & FLO JO WORLD RECORD NAILS

About Artist:
Pamela Council is a New York-based interdisciplinary artist creating fountains for Black joy. Guided by material, cultural, and metaphysical quests, Council’s practice embodies a darkly humorous and inventive Afro-Americana camp aesthetic, BLAXIDERMY. Through this lens, Council uses sculpture, print, design, architecture, writing, and performance to shed light on under-examined narratives, and to make tributes and dedications.
FLO JO WORLD RECORD NAILS
This art documentation was made possible by reaching out to the artist featured in our spotlight for the month of October 2021. Art work featured in this spotlight is courtesy of the artist: Pamela Council. Visit the artist’s website: http://www.pamelacouncil.com/