ART EXHIBIT | FEATURED SPOTLIGHT: PAMELA COUNCIL & FLO JO WORLD RECORD NAILS

Pamela Council is a New York-based interdisciplinary artist creating fountains for Black joy. Guided by material, cultural, and metaphysical quests, Council’s practice embodies a darkly humorous and inventive Afro-Americana camp aesthetic, BLAXIDERMY. Through this lens, Council uses sculpture, print, design, architecture, writing, and performance to shed light on under-examined narratives, and to make tributes and dedications.

FLO JO WORLD RECORD NAILS

Flo Jo World Record Nails
2012
2000 acrylic fake fingernails, nail polish, rhinestones, metal, wood
60 in x 40 in x 22 in
Sculpture made from 2000 artist-made replica acrylic fingernails in the shape of an ascending 200m running course. Fingernails were individually hand painted after the manicure that Florence Griffith-Joyner wore during the 1988 Olympics, when she set the 200 m world record. Sculpture is 200m track at 1:100 scale. 

Artist, Pamela Council | Image By: Joe Gall for Red Bull Arts
This art documentation was made possible by reaching out to the artist featured in our spotlight for the month of October 2021. Art work featured in this spotlight is courtesy of the artist: Pamela Council. Visit the artist’s website: http://www.pamelacouncil.com/

