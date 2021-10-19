ART EXHIBIT | FEATURED SPOTLIGHT: PAMELA COUNCIL & FLO JO WORLD RECORD NAILS

About Artist:

Pamela Council is a New York-based interdisciplinary artist creating fountains for Black joy. Guided by material, cultural, and metaphysical quests, Council’s practice embodies a darkly humorous and inventive Afro-Americana camp aesthetic, BLAXIDERMY. Through this lens, Council uses sculpture, print, design, architecture, writing, and performance to shed light on under-examined narratives, and to make tributes and dedications.

FLO JO WORLD RECORD NAILS