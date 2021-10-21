ART VIRTUAL | FREE ONLINE WORKSHOP, OUR ROOTS Cartoon Workshop with TAYO Fatunla

Featured Free Art Event
This workshop will examine the foundation of the art form and what it means to be a cartoonist with a purpose!
OUR ROOTS Cartoon Workshop with TAYO Fatunla
October 28, 2021
4–5:30 p.m. (US Eastern Daylight Time)
Ages: 12 and up
Zoom webinar
Discover the wonderful world of cartooning and animation with British-born, Nigerian artist TAYO Fatunla as we celebrate Black History Month in the UK. A comic artist, editorial cartoonist, writer, and illustrator, he is best-known for his features—OUR ROOTS, Hooked, and Spirit of Lagos—that document African history and society.