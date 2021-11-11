ART Literati | INPRINT HOUSTON PRESENTS, WOLE SOYINKA READING

Cover Art | Cover reveal: Wole Soyinka’s Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth.

Virtual Event

November 15, 2021 | 7:00 pm CST

Wole Soyinka will give a brief reading from his new novel Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth, followed by a conversation with John Guess, Chief Executive Officer at the Houston Museum of African American Culture.

“You don’t see things the same way when you encounter a voice like that of WOLE SOYINKA,” said Toni Morrison. Wole Soyinka is a distinguished playwright, poet, novelist, and political activist from Nigeria. The first African writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, Soyinka, who writes in English, is the author of five memoirs, eight poetry collections, 14 essay collections, and 30 plays that draw richly on Nigerian politics and mythology. His two previous novels, The Interpreters and Season of Anomy, garnered him a global reputation as “the conscience of Nigeria” (The New York Times) and won the New Statesmen Literary Prize. His other honors include the Anisfield-Wolf Lifetime Achievement Award and the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement, presented by Archbishop Desmond Tutu. – Inprint Houston

In an imaginary Nigeria, a cunning entrepreneur is selling body parts stolen from Dr. Menka’s hospital for use in ritualistic practices. Dr. Menka shares the grisly news with his oldest college friend, bon viveur, star engineer, and Yoruba royal, Duyole Pitan-Payne—the life of every party—who is about to assume a prestigious post at the United Nations in New York. It now seems that someone is determined that he not make it there. Neither Dr. Menka nor Duyole knows why, or how close the enemy is, how powerful. – By Literary Hub

