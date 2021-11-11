ART Literati | INPRINT HOUSTON PRESENTS, WOLE SOYINKA READING

“You don’t see things the same way when you encounter a voice like that of WOLE SOYINKA,” said Toni Morrison. Wole Soyinka is a distinguished playwright, poet, novelist, and political activist from Nigeria. The first African writer to win the Nobel Prize for Literature, Soyinka, who writes in English, is the author of five memoirs, eight poetry collections, 14 essay collections, and 30 plays that draw richly on Nigerian politics and mythology. His two previous novels, The Interpreters and Season of Anomy, garnered him a global reputation as “the conscience of Nigeria” (The New York Times) and won the New Statesmen Literary Prize. His other honors include the Anisfield-Wolf Lifetime Achievement Award and the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement, presented by Archbishop Desmond Tutu. – Inprint Houston