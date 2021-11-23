ART | REWIND

Latest from the Stacks
ART EXHIBITION | Library Company of Philadelphia Presents Virtually, “Black Founders: The Free Black Community in the Early Republic”
About Exhibition Black Founders: The Free Black Community in the Early Republic examines the activities of newly-freed African Americans in the North as they struggled to forge organizations and institutions to promote their burgeoning communities and to attain equal rights in the face of slavery and racism. Leaders emerged—many of them former slaves—who worked to […]
ART CALL | NATIONAL LIBRARY OF MEDICINE: SUBMIT YOUR ARTISTIC WORKS!
Featured Are you an artist? Creator? Crafter extraordinaire? The Network of the National Library of Medicine Region 3 is looking for some beautiful visual art to feature in our newsletter, distributed throughout our 7-state region each quarter! To be considered for the November 2021 newsletter, submissions are due by Sunday, November 21st, 2021 All crafts […]
ART Reading | NOW AVAILABLE ART NEWSLETTER – The e-EDITION
READ ART | Library Deco’s e-Edition #1 Art Cover Image by TraceLoops makes mostly hand-drawn, frame by frame animations as well as some other things.
ART Literati | INPRINT HOUSTON PRESENTS, WOLE SOYINKA READING
Location:Virtual Event Date:November 15, 2021 | 7:00 pm CST About Event Wole Soyinka will give a brief reading from his new novel Chronicles from the Land of the Happiest People on Earth, followed by a conversation with John Guess, Chief Executive Officer at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. “You don’t see things the same way when you encounter […]
ART Education | FREE ONLINE COURSE: RECONSTRUCTING ARCHITECTURE AND BLACKNESS in AMERICA, by MoMA
Featured Reimagining Blackness and ArchitectureWhat does it mean to create and occupy space? In this new online course, you’ll hear directly from artists, architects, and scholars who explore the ways Blackness has shaped architecture and the built environment. How does race structure America’s cities? MoMA’s first exhibition to explore the relationship between architecture and the […]
William H. Johnson Gif Created By Unimpressionism