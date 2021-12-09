ART Archives | FREE WEBINAR, Stories from the Civil Rights Archives: The Queens College Student Help Project of 1963

Stories from the Civil Rights Archives: The Queens College Student Help Project of 1963

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2021 AT 4 PM

Queens College is known for its involvement in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, especially the Mississippi Freedom Summer in 1964. A year earlier, a lesser known, but no less important project took place, when 16 volunteers from the Queens College Student Help Project traveled to Prince Edward County, Virginia to tutor Black children who were shut out of public schools due to massive resistance to desegregation. There, they lent support to a long struggle for equal education dating back to the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision in 1954 and local, student-led activism for better schools.

In this presentation, primary sources from the archives will bring to life this important history, as documented through a year-long oral history initiative made possible by the Freda S. and J. Chester Johnson Civil Rights & Social Justice Archives Fellowship Program at the Queens College Library. Initiators/alumni of the Student Help Project will also join the event for the Q and A.

Image Courtesy, Creator: Padow-Sederbaum, Phyllis (creator); Date: 1963