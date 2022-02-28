ART REWIND

ART & BLACKNESS 2022
ART Literati | 2022 Dallas Literary Festival
SPRING READING SMU presents the Dallas Literary Festival as a way to showcase and encourage conversations about contemporary literature, both on campus and in the larger community. All events are free and open to the public, but you MUST register for each of the events you are attending ahead of time. Registrations can be made […]
ART VINTAGE | PHOTOGRAPHY BY MING SMITH
Ming Smith is an American photographer. She was the first African-American female photographer whose work was acquired by the Museum Of Modern Art in New York City. Smith was born in 1947, in Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Columbus, Ohio. After graduating from Howard University in 1973, she moved to New York City, where she […]
ART Literati | #allmyfriendsreadbooks
JOIN THE LITERATI ART EXPERIENCE #allmyfriendsreadbooks PREVIEW BOOK ↗ Art must discover and reveal the beauty which prejudice and caricature have overlaid. Alain LeRoy Locke (1983). “Crit Temp Alain Locke: A Selection of His Essays on Art and Culture”, Scholarly Title
ART Reflection | VOICES OF OUR REGION, A NEW SERIES FROM Mid-America Arts Alliance
For nearly fifty years, Mid-America Arts Alliance has been sharing and advancing the work of artists and scholars in communities large and small. This work has included efforts to nurture the next generation of leading artists whose creative expression is grounded in authentic historic narrative. Voices of Our Region tells their stories. This online resource […]
ART BLACK | SPECIAL PRESENTATION: Assembly, New Acquisitions by Contemporary Black Artists, The Blanton Museum of Art
From the Blanton Museum of Art, Assembly: New Acquisitions by Contemporary Black Artists EXHIBITION OPEN THROUGH MAY 8, 2022 The title of the presentation, Assembly, embraces the heterogeneity of work made by Black artists, refusing generalization, essentialization, and definitive interpretation. As theorized by the late British cultural critic Stuart Hall and expanded on by American philosopher […]
ART Conference | A Two-Day Virtual Conference on Race, Racism & American Media
What: A two-day virtual conference on Race, Racism & American MediaWhen: Fri., Feb. 25, through Sat., Feb. 26, from 10:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET each day. You’re welcome to attend any or every part of the conference. The conference will gather activists, public servants, academics and other experts together for a series of discussions that will explore historic […]
ART Books | PRE-ORDER: THE BLACK LIBRARIAN IN AMERICA: Reflections, Resistance, and Reawakening
PRE-ORDER YOUR COPY TODAY! | Title will be released on February 18, 2022. The Black Librarian in America: Reflections, Resistance, and Reawakening is the latest in the powerful line of The Black Librarian in America volumes. This edition, edited entirely by Black women, focuses on the rich heritage of Black librarian history; celebrating collective and individual identity; Black […]
ART Conference | ENGAGE Symposium: Transcending Barriers in Contemporary African Art, Presented by MoAD
ENGAGE Symposium: Transcending Barriers in Contemporary African Art February 12, 2022 | 10:00am – 2:00pm | Virtual (PST) Join MoAD’s fourth annual Engage Symposium: Transcending Boundaries in Contemporary African Art inspired by the two main gallery exhibitions currently on view at MoAD focused on the art of Amoako Boafo and Billie Zangewa. Featuring scholars, artists, curators, and art writers who will […]