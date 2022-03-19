ART BOOKS | ENTER THE 2022 LITERARY METAVERSE: SOULFUL CHICAGO BOOK FAIR

The Virtual Soulful Chicago Book Fair began on February 12th of 2022 and will end in JULY OF 2022. This time it’s a global affair! For the first time in history, Black books will sell in the METAVERSE 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This all-day celebration of literacy and writing will be located at the following link, and accessible to patrons from around the world. Instead of the event’s normal 4 block stretch, the VIRTUAL Soulful Chicago Book Fair has an entire campus to enjoy. The AUTHOR EXPO HALL features authors grouped by their genres, including fiction writers, non-fiction, and children’s book authors. Experience the FREE virtual book fair METAVERSE!

Location:
Join Book Fair Inside the METAVERSE

Date:
TODAY, ANYTIME the for next 5 months!

Enter

