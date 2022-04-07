ART Jazz | JOURNAL OF JAZZ STUDIES: CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS

An open-access, peer-reviewed online journal published by the Institute of Jazz Studies at Rutgers University-Newark, the Journal of Jazz Studies (JJS) is dedicated to publishing leading-edge research on all aspects and iterations of jazz. The journal welcomes contributions from myriad disciplinary and interdisciplinary perspectives, including but not limited to musicology, ethnomusicology, history, cultural studies, music theory, and criticism. In addition to traditional peer-review research articles, the JJS invites submission of oral histories, photo essays, media reviews, pedagogical essays, creative works (poetry, fiction), and reflections from jazz practitioners and industry professionals. Submitted manuscripts should be accessible to a broad jazz audience.

The JJS has recently undergone a reinvigoration to reflect the diverse and inclusive nature of jazz studies, broadly defined. We seek to expand the journal’s scope to include scholarship that cross-examines a range of issues connecting music, politics, race, class, gender, and other realms of social practice.

The editorial team is committed to providing potential contributors an efficient review process (peer-review when applicable) and communicating publication decisions and/or requests for revisions in a timely manner.

Detailed guidelines for those interested in submitting to the journal can be found here: https://jjs.libraries.rutgers.edu/index.php/jjs/about/submissions

Questions? Contact the journal’s managing editor, Sean Lorre (sjlorre@mgsa.rutgers.edu).