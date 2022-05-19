ART Quote | POET, SONIA SANCHEZ EXPRESSES HER NEED TO BE AN ARCHIVE (HER SOUL) Date: May 19, 2022Author: ART | library deco Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS, Art Quotes Tags: Poetry, Quote, Sonia Sanchez, Think, Wander, Wisdom Post navigation ← ART Public Domain | THE ART INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO: “AFRICAN CHIEF” “I shall become, I shall become a collector of me. And put meat on my soul.” — Sonia Sanchez Share: ART | library decoClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related