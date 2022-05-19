ART Quote | POET, SONIA SANCHEZ EXPRESSES HER NEED TO BE AN ARCHIVE (HER SOUL)

“I shall become, I shall become a collector of me. And put meat on my soul.”

— Sonia Sanchez

