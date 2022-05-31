ART VINTAGE | ART IN COMMON THINGS

NEGRO EDUCATION:
A STUDY OF THE PRIVATE AND HIGHER SCHOOLS FOR COLORED PEOPLE IN THE UNITED STATES
Date Issued: 1917 Place: WashingtonPublisher: U.S. G.P.O.
Library Location
Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Jean Blackwell Hutson Research and Reference Division Shelf locator: Sc 370.973-U (United States. Office of Education. Negro education) [Print] v. 1
NOTES
Statement of responsibility: prepared in cooperation with the Phelps-Stokes Fund under the direction of Thomas Jesse Jones, specialist in the education of racial groups, Bureau of Education.