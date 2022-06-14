ART DIASPORIA | The Language of Beauty in African Art , The Kimbell Museum

Date: Author: Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS Tags: , , , , , , , ,

NOW ON VIEW

Visit Thru –July 31, 2022

Kimbell Art Museum

Baule culture; Côte d’Ivoire
Female Face Mask (Ndoma)
Late 19th–early 20th century
Wood, pigment, and copper alloy
The Art Institute of Chicago, Ada Turnbull Hertle Endowment, 1988.309
Yòrùbá culture; Ifè, Nigeria
Head (possibly a King)
12th–15th century
Terracotta with traces of pigment and mica
Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, purchase by the Kimbell Art Foundation, 1994, AP 1994.04
Chokwe culture; Angola
Male Figure (Identified as Chibinda Ilunga)
19th century
Wood, pigment, and fiber
Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, purchase by the Kimbell Art Foundation, 1978, AP 1978.95

The Language of Beauty in African Art presents nearly 250 remarkable works from collections around the world—compelling art that scholars, connoisseurs and collectors outside Africa have admired for more than a century. The exhibition features an incredible variety of objects, including a range of impressive and powerful sculptures, captivating costumes and masks made for ceremonial use, and extraordinary decorative arts. Visitors can experience works in a new way as the exhibition explores how this art was evaluated and appreciated by the local artists and audiences who created and experienced it, through the very words that they themselves used to describe their creations—their language of beauty.

This exhibition is organized by the Art Institute of Chicago. The exhibition is curated by Constantine Petridis, chair and curator of Arts of Africa, Art Institute of Chicago. The coordinating curator for this exhibition at the Kimbell Art Museum is Jennifer Casler Price, curator of Asian, African and Ancient American art.


Images Courtesy of Kimbell Art Museum
Visit the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s