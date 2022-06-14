ART DIASPORIA | The Language of Beauty in African Art , The Kimbell Museum

The Language of Beauty in African Art presents nearly 250 remarkable works from collections around the world—compelling art that scholars, connoisseurs and collectors outside Africa have admired for more than a century. The exhibition features an incredible variety of objects, including a range of impressive and powerful sculptures, captivating costumes and masks made for ceremonial use, and extraordinary decorative arts. Visitors can experience works in a new way as the exhibition explores how this art was evaluated and appreciated by the local artists and audiences who created and experienced it, through the very words that they themselves used to describe their creations—their language of beauty.

This exhibition is organized by the Art Institute of Chicago. The exhibition is curated by Constantine Petridis, chair and curator of Arts of Africa, Art Institute of Chicago. The coordinating curator for this exhibition at the Kimbell Art Museum is Jennifer Casler Price, curator of Asian, African and Ancient American art.



Images Courtesy of Kimbell Art Museum

Visit the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Boulevard, Fort Worth, Texas 76107

