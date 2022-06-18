ART FREEDOM | Documentary Film By VOX, “Why All Americans Should Honor Juneteenth” Date: June 18, 2022Author: ART | library deco Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS Tags: African American, Black History, Documentary, Honor, Juneteenth, Texas Post navigation ← ART JUNETEENTH | 2022: STAY BLACK & LIVE, AUSTIN’S CITYWIDE JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL Today, Dr. Hill says, commemorating Juneteenth is important for all Americans because it helps us see all the ways that slavery still shapes this country, including, as he says, “the desire to master and dominate black bodies.” Cover Image: Public Domain | Why all Americans should honor Juneteenth, Courtesy of Vox.com & The Austin History Center. Share: ART | library decoClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related