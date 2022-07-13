ART TALK | FREE VIRTUAL AFRICAN AMERICN ART PANEL: Artists as Arts Administrators

Date: Author: Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS Tags: , , , ,

ALL THAT LIGHT

For the last decade, Arts + Public Life (APL) and the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture (CSRPC) have co-hosted an Artists-in-Residence program intentionally designed to center Black and Brown artists working in Chicago’s South Side. Ten years later, these AIRs alumni are among Chicago’s most compelling and successful artists, continuing the rich and broad legacy of South Side cultural production that the program was designed to honor. All That Light celebrates the remarkable impact and ongoing global reach of these ten cohorts.

Register for Free!

Register for event for free today and learn more: About All That Light: A Ten Year Retrospective of the Artists-in-Residence Program (2012-2022)
JULY 8 – SEPT 11, 2022.

Visit Exhibit Info

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s