ART TALK | FREE VIRTUAL AFRICAN AMERICN ART PANEL: Artists as Arts Administrators

ALL THAT LIGHT

For the last decade, Arts + Public Life (APL) and the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture (CSRPC) have co-hosted an Artists-in-Residence program intentionally designed to center Black and Brown artists working in Chicago’s South Side. Ten years later, these AIRs alumni are among Chicago’s most compelling and successful artists, continuing the rich and broad legacy of South Side cultural production that the program was designed to honor. All That Light celebrates the remarkable impact and ongoing global reach of these ten cohorts.