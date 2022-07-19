ART GLAM | INVEST IN BLACK ART & LIBRARIES

ART library patron membership includes:
- A personalized library card
- Digital art library patron badge
- Emailed newsletter
- Reference Chat: ASK ART Librarian
- Access to Black Art Library Catalog
- Personal invites to virtual art events
ART | library deco is an affiliate of society6, an affiliate art program designed to provide a means for creative institutions to earn a nominal commission for curating, sharing, and selling independent artists art products through the society6 website platform. Make a purchase from our curated art collection: Black Art Now on society6.