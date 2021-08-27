ART Archivist | Apply to be the next Reviews Editor of American Archivist!

From the Society of American Archivists:

Are you a voracious reader of the professional literature? Curious about trends in archives and technology? Interested in bringing the latest archives resources to your colleagues? Apply to be the next Reviews Editor of American Archivist!

Appointed by the Editor of American Archivist, the Reviews Editor serves a three-year term and works in conjunction with the journal Editor to:

commission review essays;

select books for review;

assemble, maintain, and refresh a cadre of reviewers;

assign items to be reviewed and oversee the reviews process;

edit copy for the reviews section in each issue of the journal;

oversee and provide editorial guidance for contributions to the American Archivist Reviews Portal;

oversee the work of the Portal Coordinator by collaborating to identify technologies, electronic resources, exhibits, and other resources for review; and

work with SAA staff to contribute content for on-time production.

Candidates should demonstrate excellent writing and editorial skills, possess knowledge of current research and writing in the archives field, and be curious about the latest professional developments. SAA membership is required.

TO APPLY: Send application materials to Amy Cooper Cary, Editor, American Archivist. (AmericanArchivist@archivists.org) by September 10.

Please include the following application materials:

A letter indicating why you are interested in the position. Please include a DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access) statement which explains how you would enhance reviews and how you would bring new voices to both the Reviews section and the Reviews Portal.

Your résumé.

A sample of your writing (e.g., a book review, blog post, or short article). This can be presented in any context, though representation of engagement with the archival literature is useful.

Names and contact information for two references who can speak to your editorial and project management skills.

Apply by September 10!

