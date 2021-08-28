ART Talk | STATION MUSEUM CELEBRATES CLOSING OF CURRENT SHOW WITH AN ARTIST TALK AND A NIGHT OF DOMINOES W/ JESSE LOTT & TRAVIS WHITFIELD

The Station Museum of Contemporary Art is pleased to announce a closing event for their current exhibition, The Road So Far, on Friday, September 3 2021 from 6:00-9:00pm. The event will consist of an artist talk with Project Rowhouse’s Rick Lowe and artist Ernesto Leon, followed by dominoes and refreshments provided by Under The Radar Brewery. It will take place outdoors at the Station Museum of Contemporary Art. Rick Lowe, artist and founder of Project Row Houses and visual artist, Ernesto Leon, will have a discussion with Lott and Whitfield promptly at 6PM to discuss the exhibition and their work in general.

After the talk, guests are encouraged to stay for dominoes and refreshments. Tables of four will be open with sets of double sixes and the museum will be open for extended viewing of the exhibition. Peter Lucas will DJ. All levels of dominoes experience are welcome.

The Road So Far showcases the work of Jesse Lott and Travis Whitfield, artists with longstanding ties to Houston. The exhibition captures the value of intimacy and observation over time. The power of stewardship of the forgotten or discarded takes shape in Whitfield’s loving tributes to Keachi, Louisiana and Lott’s found object sculptures.



The exhibition closes on Sunday, September 5. The Station Museum is located at 1502 Alabama Street, Houston TX 77004. Hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday, 11:00am-6:00pm.