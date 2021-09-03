ART Talk | Center for Brooklyn History Talk: Indomitable Spirit: Civil Rights Leader Fannie Lou Hamer

Brooklyn History Talk

Brutally beaten because she wanted to vote, Fannie Lou Hamer carried her fury to the 1964 Democratic Convention, where her searing speech opened eyes across the country to the violence perpetrated by Southern racists. In Walk With Me, Kate Clifford Larson traces Hamer’s remarkable life: her hardships, fierce commitment to justice, and the family and faith that bolstered her work. Join Larson as she discusses Hamer’s role in the Civil Rights Movement with Karen Hill (The Harriet Tubman Home) and Cynthia Copeland (The Institute for the Exploration of Seneca Village History).