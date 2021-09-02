ART REWIND | Still Black See: Picturing Art In Your Review Mirror

ART CALL | 2022 Artist Residence Program at Arts Mission Oak Cliff call for Applications
From Arts Mission Oak Cliff: We are excited to announce our second year of local artist residencies at Arts Mission Oak Cliff! In 2022, we will be awarding three (3) local, independent artists or arts groups/organizations a three (3) month residency in our beautifully restored historic church, turned arts space. Arts Mission is invested in […]
LATEST POSTS
Public Domain | Cover Art: Dressing for the Carnival (1877) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.