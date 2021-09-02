ART REWIND | Still Black See: Picturing Art In Your Review Mirror

Date: Author: Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS, ART REWIND

LATEST POSTS

ART Archivist | Apply to be the next Reviews Editor of American Archivist!

From the Society of American Archivists: Are you a voracious reader of the professional literature? Curious about trends in archives and technology? Interested in bringing the latest archives resources to your colleagues? Apply to be the next Reviews Editor of American Archivist!  Appointed by the Editor of American Archivist, the Reviews Editor serves a three-year term and works […]

by ART | library deco

ART Literary | Writer Nikki Giovanni named PVAMU’s 2021-2022 Toni Morrison Writer-in-Residence

Nikki Giovanni, Writer in Residence From Prairie View A&M University PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (August 19, 2021) – Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) announced today that Nikki Giovanni has been named the 2021-2022 Writer-in-Residence in the Toni Morrison Writing Program. The appointment will officially begin with a virtual series taking place September 27 – 29. One of […]

by ART | library deco

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Public Domain | Cover Art: Dressing for the Carnival (1877) by Winslow Homer. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s