ART Exhibition | Billie Zangewa: “Thread For A Web Begun”| Curated by Dexter Wimberly

Billie Zangewa, Heart of the Home. Raw Silk

This fall, the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) reopens its doors to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic with a refreshed space and a slate of exciting, new contemporary art exhibitions.

With renovations complete to its lobby, theater, and gallery spaces, MoAD will welcome visitors back starting with a Members Preview Day on Wednesday, October 20, Public Opening on Thursday, October 21, and a Community Day with free admission for everyone on Saturday, October 23. The highly anticipated reopening features a line-up of original exhibitions including first-time solo museum exhibitions of work by two of Africa’s most important contemporary artists working on the international stage today—Ghanian painter Amoako Boafo and Malawi-born, Johannesburg-based artist Billie Zangewa.

Exhibition Details

October 21, 2021–February 27, 2022

Press Preview: October 19, 2021; 10am-12pm