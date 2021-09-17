ART Exhibition | Billie Zangewa: “Thread For A Web Begun”| Curated by Dexter Wimberly

This fall, the Museum of the African Diaspora (MoAD) reopens its doors to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic with a refreshed space and a slate of exciting, new contemporary art exhibitions.
With renovations complete to its lobby, theater, and gallery spaces, MoAD will welcome visitors back starting with a Members Preview Day on Wednesday, October 20, Public Opening on Thursday, October 21, and a Community Day with free admission for everyone on Saturday, October 23. The highly anticipated reopening features a line-up of original exhibitions including first-time solo museum exhibitions of work by two of Africa’s most important contemporary artists working on the international stage today—Ghanian painter Amoako Boafo and Malawi-born, Johannesburg-based artist Billie Zangewa.
Exhibition Details
October 21, 2021–February 27, 2022
Press Preview: October 19, 2021; 10am-12pm