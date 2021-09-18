ART DECO REVIEW

ART Talk | Conversations With Crosby: Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch On American Heritage, Culture, And The Humanities

About Conversations with Crosby Conversations with Crosby is an ongoing series of discussions with special guests on the importance of our cultural institutions in preserving heritage and sharing ideas. IMLS Director Crosby Kemper will welcome the 14th Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, Lonnie G. Bunch III, to discuss the depth and diversity of American stories, what […]

ART Archives | Storytelling: “A Finding Aid To My Soul”

Join SAA in celebrating the diversity and commonality of the archivist experience! Join SAA in celebrating the diversity and commonality of the archivist experience! Five storytellers—Sasha Griffin, Tricia Campbell Bailey, Hannah Palin, kYmberly Keeton, and April Anderson-Zorn—will share true stories about their unique, moving, serendipitous, mysterious, and often humorous encounters in the archives. This free […]

