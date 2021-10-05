ART Film | View: When My Sleeping Dragon Woke + Participate in Digital Film Forum

Film Brief:

The rough cut screening offers the virtual public an members of the theatre and film communities an advance viewing of a new documentary film, and the opportunity to provide constructive feedback to the filmmaker and participate in an intimate behind-the-scenes conversation with filmmaker Chuck Schultz and the film’s subject actor/playwright Sharon Washington.

When My Sleeping Dragon Woke (82 minutes)
A little girl grows up in a custodial apartment hidden inside a New York City Public Library, where her father stokes its coal furnace 24/7. Four decades later, the little girl-turned-actor Sharon Washington chooses the theatre to reckon with her fairytale like childhood filled with real and imagined dragons, family secrets, forgiveness, and world filled with books.

