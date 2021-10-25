ART Virtual Event | DOCUMENTING COMMUNITY RESILENCE IN THE BRONX

Documenting Community Resilience in the Bronx

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

6:00pm–7:30pm EST

Online Zoom event

This online panel, co-hosted by Bronx Community College and the Bronx County Historical Society, will be a discussion between archivists and community members who have been involved in two recent oral history projects documenting community resilience in The Bronx, both during COVID-19 and at parallel moments in the borough’s past. The conversation will revolve around the work that has gone into the two current oral history projects, future avenues for research and community engagement. The panelists will also touch upon the role of Bronx community stakeholders in these projects and the latter’s impact on these projects’ ongoing preservation work, as well as how these oral histories can shed light on this current historical moment.

Registration is free and open to all. This event will be hosted on Zoom; meeting link and instructions will be emailed to registered participants.