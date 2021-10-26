ART LITERARY | San Antonio African American Community Archive & Museum Presents, An evening with Anneliese M. Bruner, writer and great granddaughter of Tulsa Race Massacre survivor and author Mary E. Jones Parrish

Trinity University Press, in collaboration with Trinity University and the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum, presents an evening with Anneliese M. Bruner, writer and great granddaughter of Tulsa Race Massacre survivor and author Mary E. Jones Parrish, whose contemporaneous eyewitness account, The Nation Must Awake, helped to preserve the truth of what happened in Greenwood on May 31 to June 1, 1921. This event is LIVE AND IN PERSON at Laurie Auditorium at Trinity University, and free and open to the public. No ticket required. More information on the book and event at tupress.org.