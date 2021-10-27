ART STUDIO | Resuming Round 51: Alexis Pye, Curated by Sidney Mori Garrett

Ambivalence Revisited

Ambivalence was first created in 2020. This installation has been realized in a smaller, more intimate space since Round 51: Local Impact II.

Featured

Round 51: Local Impact II

On View: Wednesday, October 13 – Sunday, December 5, 2021

Curated by Sidney Mori Garrett

Ambivalence Revisited

Ambivalence was first created in 2020. This installation has been realized in a smaller, more intimate space since Round 51: Local Impact II.

Round 51: Local Impact II was curated by Project Row Houses former Curator and Programs Director Ryan N. Dennis. The Round was scheduled to open to the public on March 14th, 2020, but unbeknownst to our community when the Round opening was scheduled, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020

In the 2020 installation, Ambivalence was a visual representation of a complex being, inspired by a 1983 Jet magazine cover, The Unemployed Tell What Should Be Done About Their Plight. Over the past year, as the world navigated it’s way through a global pandemic, the work has collected new meaning. Now, in it’s re-imagined state, Ambivalence Revisited is a living drawing, using layers to create movement and stimulate a feeling of being a part of a crowd. This piece explores how we occupy space and operate in groups. It is created with metaphoric layers, but is one body of work. This installation is activated by onlookers and can be viewed from the inside out. There is a repetition of drawing that varies in style and focus, revealing itself as the viewer observes the piece.

Visit Public Art Location: Project Row Houses, 2521 Holman Street, Houston, TX 77004