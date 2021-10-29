ART Storytelling | “A Finding Aid To My Soul” Storytelling Event Now Available to Watch, by the Society of American Archivists

The Society of American Archivists Presents the Fourth Annual

“A FINDING AID TO MY SOUL”

The fourth annual “A Finding Aid To My Soul” spotlights five storytellers who share true, personal stories of their connection to archives. Sponsored by SAA’s Committee on Public Awareness, this virtual storytelling event was held October 6, 2021, in celebration of American Archives Month. Returning to host this virtual event was award-winning storyteller and educator Micaela Blei (The Moth, Risk). Enjoy these unique, moving, and humorous experiences shared by first-time storytellers:

Hannah Palin – ARTISTS AND ARCHIVISTS: A DAUGHTER’S TALE

kYmberly Keeton – REFLECTIONS ON A WORD, REALIZATION OF A LIFE

April Anderson-Zorn – ARCHIVAL AMBER

Tricia Campbell Bailey – ‘NUN OF THIS’: ANNALS OF FORBIDDEN LOVE

Sasha Griffin – PEACE IN THE PROCESS: TRACING MY ROOTS