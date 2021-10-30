ART Exhibitions | African American Art in the 20th Century Exhibition Opens at the Hudson River Museum in October

Date: Author: Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS Tags: , , ,

Sargent Johnson, Mask , ca. 1930 – 1935, copper on wood base. Smithsonian American Art Museum, gift of International Business Machines Corporation. | Image Courtesy of Smithsonian America Art Museum.

African American Art in the 20th Century Exhibition Opens at the Hudson River Museum in October

Hudson River Museum will present African American Art in the 20th Century, an exhibition of exemplary paintings and sculptures by thirty-four African American artists who came to prominence during the period bracketed by the Harlem Renaissance starting in the 1920s and the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. Drawn from the permanent collection of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the exhibition includes masterworks by iconic artists such as Romare BeardenBeauford DelaneyJacob Lawrence, and Loïs Mailou Jones, ranging in style from modern abstraction to stained color to the postmodern assemblage of found objects.

The exhibition will be on view October 15, 2021–January 16, 2022; this will be the only New York venue for the exhibition.

Hudson River Museum Address:

511 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s