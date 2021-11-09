ART FILM | “Five Artists”: 1971 Documentary Film

About the Film
Five African American artists discuss their creative inspirations and views of society in the context of the early 1970s. We visit with Charles White, Romare Bearden, Richard Hunt, Barbara Chase-Riboud and Betty Blayton.
Director: Alvin Yudkoff
Actors: Charles White, Romare Bearden, Richard Hunt, Barbara Chase-Riboud, Betty Blayton
Runtime: 30 min.
