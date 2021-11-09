ART FILM | “Five Artists”: 1971 Documentary Film

Date: Author: Category: African American Film, ART NEWS & EVENTS Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Film

Five African American artists discuss their creative inspirations and views of society in the context of the early 1970s. We visit with Charles White, Romare Bearden, Richard Hunt, Barbara Chase-Riboud and Betty Blayton.

Director: Alvin Yudkoff
Actors: Charles White, Romare Bearden, Richard Hunt, Barbara Chase-Riboud, Betty Blayton
Runtime: 30 min.

View Film

Film | Public Domain: ManicMovies.com offers free, legal, classic movies you can watch streaming online completely free. Watch a diverse selection of streaming movies from the 1930s – 1980s completely free without any sign up, registration, or downloads required.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s