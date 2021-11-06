ART REWIND

Latest from the Stacks…
ART EXHIBITION | Fabric of a Nation American Quilt Stories at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
MFA Boston Reframes the American Experience in “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories” Exhibition of 50 Masterpieces Spans 300+ Years, Celebrating Artists and Makers from Harriet Powers to Bisa Butler Quilts are a democratic art. They provide a window into the lives of the many people who have made and used textiles, across geographic, […]
ART EXHIBITION | The Seattle Museum of Art Presents Barbara Earl Thomas, The Geography of Innocence
The Geography of Innocence will be on view at the Seattle Art Museum thru January 2, 2022, the first solo exhibition at SAM for the celebrated Seattle-based artist. Featuring nearly all new work, the exhibition reflects Thomas’s longtime explorations: light and shadow, perception and knowledge, Black lives and experiences, and the limits and possibilities of […]
ART Photography | POST HTX PRESENTS, Music of the South: Pam Francis Photographs
FREE FILM EVENT Music of the South: Pam Francis Photographs POST HTX presents the first photography exhibition of the remarkable Houston-born artist and photographer Pam Francis (1954-2000). Music of the South: Pam Francis Photographs will be on view November 13, 2021, to January 11, 2022. The exhibition includes a portrait of Lyle Lovett for MET magazine in 1990 and […]