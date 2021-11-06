ART REWIND

Date: Author: Category: ART REWIND Tags:

Latest from the Stacks…

“AND LIKE ANY ARTIST WITH NO ART FORM, SHE BECAME DANGEROUS.”

Toni Morrison
ART NEWS & EVENTS

ART EXHIBITION | The Seattle Museum of Art Presents Barbara Earl Thomas, The Geography of Innocence

The Geography of Innocence will be on view at the Seattle Art Museum thru January 2, 2022, the first solo exhibition at SAM for the celebrated Seattle-based artist. Featuring nearly all new work, the exhibition reflects Thomas’s longtime explorations: light and shadow, perception and knowledge, Black lives and experiences, and the limits and possibilities of […]

African American Film

ART Photography | POST HTX PRESENTS, Music of the South: Pam Francis Photographs

FREE FILM EVENT Music of the South: Pam Francis Photographs POST HTX presents the first photography exhibition of the remarkable Houston-born artist and photographer Pam Francis (1954-2000). Music of the South: Pam Francis Photographs will be on view November 13, 2021, to January 11, 2022. The exhibition includes a portrait of Lyle Lovett for MET magazine in 1990 and […]

A Deeper Form of Chess Sanford Biggers (American, born in 1970) 2017 Quilt, assorted textiles, polystyrene, aqua resin, and tar * Museum purchase with a bequest from Lorraine R. Balkin, Lizbeth and George Krupp Acquisition Fund for Contemporary Art, and The Heritage Fund for a Diverse Collection *Courtesy of the artist and Marianne Boesky Gallery, New York and Aspen. © Sanford Biggers * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
Civil War Zouave quilt, probably mid- to late 1860s unidentified artist Wool plain weave and twill, cotton plain weave and other structures, leather; pieced, appliquéd, and embroidered with wool * Edwin E. Jack Fund, William Francis Warden Fund, Marshall H. Gould Fund, Susan Cornelia Warren Fund and Harriet Otis Cruft Fund * Photograph © Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s