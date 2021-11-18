ART Reading | NOW AVAILABLE ART NEWSLETTER – The e-EDITION

Date: Author: Category: ART e-Edition Tags: , , , , ,

READ ART | Library Deco’s e-Edition #1

Art Cover Image by TraceLoops makes mostly hand-drawn, frame by frame animations as well as some other things.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s