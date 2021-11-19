ART CALL | NATIONAL LIBRARY OF MEDICINE: SUBMIT YOUR ARTISTIC WORKS!

Featured

Are you an artist? Creator? Crafter extraordinaire?

The Network of the National Library of Medicine Region 3 is looking for some beautiful visual art to feature in our newsletter, distributed throughout our 7-state region each quarter! To be considered for the November 2021 newsletter, submissions are due by Sunday, November 21st, 2021 All crafts and skill levels are welcome. We are excited to see what the talented folks in our region have been working on!

Submit and include in your email the following:

Your name

Your professional title

Your institution/organization

Your location (city/state)

Title of the piece (if any)

Description of the piece

Please email images of your creations to Technology & LIS Coordinator Bailey Sterling (bailey.sterling@unthsc.edu).