ART Education | ACRL, Rare Books and Manuscripts Section (RBMS) 2022 Conference

RBMS 2022 Virtual Conference

Details:

What now?: Reflection, Reckoning, and Recovery

June 21 – 24, Yale University, New Haven, CT

https://rbms2022.us2.pathable.com/

Deadline for proposals & scholarship applications: Monday, JANUARY 24, 2022

In this hybrid gathering, we hope to take a hard look at our field in the wake of the pandemic. Conversations will focus on continuing actions for racial, social, and environmental justice, along with examining opportunities to focus our efforts toward effecting necessary change. The Call for Proposals includes all session formats including seminars, panels, posters/lightning talks, workshops, and discussions (a separate call for People’s Choice sessions will follow next year). The RBMS 2022 Conference Program Planning Committee welcomes the opportunity to help anyone interested in contributing to create proposals that connect to the program’s themes. Please do not hesitate to contact committee chairs Heather Cole and/or Emilie Hardman with questions or ideas.

Also please visit the RBMS 2022 website for the latest information on content, in-person and virtual registration options, and travel plans (currently, proof of vaccination is required for in-person attendance). More than $20,000 in scholarships are available and we encourage anyone in need of support to apply. The deadline for scholarship applications is January 24, 2022.

Registration for What Now? opens in February 2022; rates are available on the conference website. We look forward to seeing you in-person and/or online and thank you in advance for your thoughtful contributions and participation.

Heather Cole & Emilie Hardman

RBMS 2022 Conference Co-Chairs

#rbms22