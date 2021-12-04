ART Literati | REWIND: THE ROSE THAT GREW FROM CONCRETE, By Tupac Shakur

Date:

“Did you hear about the rose that grew
from a crack in the concrete?
Proving nature’s law is wrong it
learned to walk with out having feet.
Funny it seems, but by keeping its dreams,
it learned to breathe fresh air.
Long live the rose that grew from concrete
when no one else ever cared.”

— Tupac Shakur, The Rose That Grew From Concrete

Cover Art Credit: Signature of the late hip-hop artist  Tupac Shakur taken from a 1995 letter written by Tupac to Deathrow Records publicist Nina Bhadreshwar from Clinton Correctional Facility. May 6, 1995, Public Domain.

