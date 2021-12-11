ART REWIND

Date: Author: Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS, ART REWIND Tags: , , , , ,

Previously Published

Bi-Weekly Synopsis of Curated Content by Editorial Team @ ART | library deco

ARTwork By Jimmy Arca
Read the Debut Edition of the ART | library deco Virtual Newsletter
Download

Reimagining Blackness and Architecture
What is architecture? Ten architects featured in a new MoMA exhibition and online course, Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America, as well as a new online course, Reimagining Blackness and Architecture. Through original films, audio interviews, and short readings, the course will introduce learners to the ways in which Black artists, architects, scholars, and writers have responded to these histories of violence and exclusion to create new ways of being, reimagining the spaces that have refused us.
Enroll in Course for Free!

ART Literati | WATCH LIVE: INPRINT HONORÉE FANONNE JEFFERS & TIPHANIE YANIQUE READING

2021/2022 Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series WATCH LIVE! Monday, January 24, 7 pm CT Honorée Fanonne Jeffers and Tiphanie Yanique will give brief readings from their new novels The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois and Monster in the Middle, followed by a conversation with Joy Sewing, Lifestyle and Culture Columnist at the Houston Chronicle. Visit: Inprint Houston

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s