ART REWIND

Reimagining Blackness and Architecture
What is architecture? Ten architects featured in a new MoMA exhibition and online course, Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America, as well as a new online course, Reimagining Blackness and Architecture. Through original films, audio interviews, and short readings, the course will introduce learners to the ways in which Black artists, architects, scholars, and writers have responded to these histories of violence and exclusion to create new ways of being, reimagining the spaces that have refused us.
ART Literati | WATCH LIVE: INPRINT HONORÉE FANONNE JEFFERS & TIPHANIE YANIQUE READING
2021/2022 Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series WATCH LIVE! Monday, January 24, 7 pm CT Honorée Fanonne Jeffers and Tiphanie Yanique will give brief readings from their new novels The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois and Monster in the Middle, followed by a conversation with Joy Sewing, Lifestyle and Culture Columnist at the Houston Chronicle. Visit: Inprint Houston
ART Archives | FREE WEBINAR, Stories from the Civil Rights Archives: The Queens College Student Help Project of 1963
Stories from the Civil Rights Archives: The Queens College Student Help Project of 1963 THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2021 AT 4 PM CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR ZOOM MEETING. Queens College is known for its involvement in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, especially the Mississippi Freedom Summer in 1964. A year earlier, a lesser […]