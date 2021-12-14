ART Archiving | National Free Program, The Black Family: United by History, Restored by Storytelling,

Free National Self-guided Certificate Program

The Black Family: United by History, Restored by Storytelling

This national program centers the legacy of Black family reunions while encouraging families of all backgrounds to build and renew their own traditions and stories. This free self-guided certificate program includes pre-recorded workshops and resources that aim to demonstrate how oral storytelling, genealogy, and familial archiving can serve as a return and a way forward.

This national program has been generously sponsored by New York Life. To follow this project use the hashtag #BlackFamilyASALH

