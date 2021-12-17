ART THERAPY | BLACK HISTORY THEME 2022

Black History Month 2022

The theme for Black History Month 2022 is Black Health and Wellness. According to ASLAH the theme acknowledges the legacy of not only Black scholars and medical practitioners in Western medicine, but also other ways of knowing (e.g., birth-workers, doulas, midwives, naturopaths, herbalists, etc.) throughout the African Diaspora. The 2022 theme considers activities, rituals and initiatives that Black communities have done to be well.

Get a jump start before Black History Month 2022! Take some time to relax and be creative during the remainder of this month. Download a free BHM coloring sheet. Share with your social networks.

BHM Content provided by the The Association for the Study of African American Life and History. Art Image: Public Domain. Gif Courtesy of Into Action Lab.

