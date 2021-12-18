ART BOOKS | DOWNLOAD FREE COPY: Ain’t I a Woman? by bell hooks Date: December 18, 2021Author: ART | library deco Category: #freebooks Tags: Ain't I A Woman, bell hooks, Black Women, Feminism, Racism, Sexism, Slavery Post navigation ← ART THERAPY | BLACK HISTORY THEME 2022 FEATURED FREE BOOK She wrote under the pseudonym of bell hooks Download Book Book Cover Image: Public Domain Share: ART | library decoClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related