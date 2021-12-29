ART REWIND | 2021 VISUAL365 ART N BLACK

Art Gif By AuroraDraws

Chapter 2021: Ingenuity

WRITING IN SECOND PERSON

Call me ARTINGENUITY. Some years ago—never mind how long precisely—I thought I would develop into an archive of Blackness sitting on virtual stacks. It is a way I have survived, by regulating the circulation of life-long learning to the masses through creativity. “sweet as the moment went pop!”

Rewind back in time and delve into ART | library deco’s 2021 documentation about Black art, culture, and history. Come one – Come all. Life is still good.

Still Black See. We still Black See. Pure magic.

Access 2021 Archives

Cover Image: Display case at Harlem Art Center with patrons, 1939, Public Domain

