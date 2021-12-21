ART News | HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Date: December 21, 2021Author: ART | library deco Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS Tags: ART Patrons, Happy Holidays, Library Subscribers, Supporters Post navigation ← ART BOOKS | DOWNLOAD FREE COPY: Ain’t I a Woman? by bell hooks Share: ART | library decoClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related