ART Podcast | 5-Part Podcast: “A Frame of Mind” Explores Museum History through Voices, Memories of Kansas Citians

Episode One

From the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, A five-part podcast produced by The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and hosted by local poet Glenn North, features stories that explore issues such as Race, race, representation, identity, and belonging, through personal histories and encounters with the museum. Each episode interlaces the perspectives and voices of 23 Kansas City creatives, community leaders, museum workers, and everyday citizens. Focusing on the museum’s location and grounds, architecture, and art, A Frame of Mind invites listeners to dive into the complex history of the Nelson-Atkins, a familiar cultural icon, and its relationship to the citizens of Kansas City through unexpected stories and inclusive narratives. Listen to the first podcast: