ART Education | THE WHITNEY MUSUEM OF ART PRESENTS A 3-PART COURSE: ON CONTEMPORARY ART, SUBJECTHOOD IN PAINTING TODAY

FROM THE WHITNEY MUSEUM OF ART

Course on Contemporary Art:

Subjecthood in Painting Today, This three-part course explores the work of contemporary painters of color who utilize the figure to explore the conceptual. Held in conjunction with the exhibition Jennifer Packer: The Eye Is Not Satisfied With Seeing, it offers participants an in-depth view into the fragmented and lush experimental paintings on view.

This event is free but registration is required.

EVENT DATES:

Jan 18, 2022 06:00 PM

Jan 25, 2022 06:00 PM

Feb 1, 2022 06:00 PM