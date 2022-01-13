ART Education | THE WHITNEY MUSUEM OF ART PRESENTS A 3-PART COURSE: ON CONTEMPORARY ART, SUBJECTHOOD IN PAINTING TODAY

FROM THE WHITNEY MUSEUM OF ART
Course on Contemporary Art:
Subjecthood in Painting Today, This three-part course explores the work of contemporary painters of color who utilize the figure to explore the conceptual. Held in conjunction with the exhibition Jennifer Packer: The Eye Is Not Satisfied With Seeing, it offers participants an in-depth view into the fragmented and lush experimental paintings on view.
This event is free but registration is required.
EVENT DATES:
Jan 18, 2022 06:00 PM
Jan 25, 2022 06:00 PM
Feb 1, 2022 06:00 PM
Course Speaker
Ayanna Dozier,
Joan Tisch Teaching Fellow
Ayanna Dozier is an artist, lecturer, curator, and scholar. She recently completed her Ph.D. in art history and communication studies at McGill University. She is the author of the 33 ⅓ book on Janet Jackson’s The Velvet Rope. She is currently a Joan Tisch Teaching Fellow at the Whitney and a lecturer in the Department of Communication and Media Studies at Fordham University.
Images Courtesy of Whitney Museum of American Art (Public Event)