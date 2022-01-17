ART LEGACY | MLK DAY OF SERVICE: ART library deco PRESENTS “UNITED STATES COLORED TROOPS” VIRTUAL TRANSCRIBING EVENT

Public Domain Image

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service

Join ART | library deco for our annual MLK Day of Service! This year ART | library deco will host a mini-tutorial and transcribe records in collaboration with the National Archives’ Citizen Archivist Program. The collection: “United States Colored Troops” – American Civil War. Participants will have the opportunity to transcribe military service records of Union volunteer soldiers who served during the American Civil War.

Learn more about the establishment of the U.S Colored Troops:

War Department General Order 143: Creation of the U.S. Colored Troops (1863)

Details About Event:

Guest participants must sign up for an account with the National Archives Citizen Archivist Program.

Guest participants will log on to GOOGLE MEET to enter virtual event.