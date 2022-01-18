ART Libraries | CALL FOR APPLICATIONS for CO-EDITOR of LIBRARIES: CULTURE, HISTORY, and SOCIETY

Libraries

Culture, History, and Society

Call for Applications for Co-Editor of Libraries: Culture, History, and Society

The Executive Committee of the Library History Round Table (LHRT) of the American Library Association (ALA) and the LCHS Search Committee invite applications for the position of co-editor of Libraries: Culture, History, and Society. We seek a co-editor who can contribute to and expand the development of the field of library history by producing LHRT’s scholarly journal, mentoring authors, and fostering diverse, equitable scholarship in library history, both across disciplines and across the globe.

How to Apply

Please send your CV or resume, a cover letter, and a vision statement for the future of the journal. The vision statement should be no longer than two pages and should address:

Where do you believe the field of library history is going and where would you like to see the journal within it?

How would you maintain and increase the quality and diversity of submissions and authors?

How would you provide feedback to authors-especially new authors-on their submissions?

Applications are due by March 15, 2022. Application materials and questions about the position may be directed to Emily Spunaugle, search committee chair, spunaugle@oakland.edu. Appointment will be made by the LHRT Executive Committee and be announced in summer 2022.