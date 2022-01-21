ART Collections | COMMUNITY WEBS PRESENTS: Webinar: Special Topic on Building Digital Collections on Archive.org

Do you have collections of digital texts, photographs or other objects that you want to make more accessible? If so, join us at 12pm Pacific Time on January 25th, 2022 for a webinar on how to build free, publicly accessible online collections of digital objects on Archive.org

In this webinar, the Internet Archive’s Alexis Rossi, Director of Media & Access, and Jake Johnson, Collections Engineer, will show you how to share your digital collections with the world. The session will cover how to set up an account, create collections, upload digital objects, apply metadata and more. 

