ART REWIND

ART Quote | IN REAL TIME, GLENN LIGON TELLS THE WORLD LIKE IT IS
Artwork Courtesy of Art Journal Open, Glenn Ligon, Come Out Study #13, 2014, silkscreen on canvas on panel, 36 x 47 7/8 in. (91.4 x 121.6 cm) (artwork © Glenn Ligon; photograph by Ronald Amstutz, provided by the artist, Hauser & Wirth, New York, Regen Projects, Los Angeles, Thomas Dane Gallery, London, and Chantal Crousel, […]
ART Libraries | CALL FOR APPLICATIONS for CO-EDITOR of LIBRARIES: CULTURE, HISTORY, and SOCIETY
Libraries Culture, History, and Society Call for Applications for Co-Editor of Libraries: Culture, History, and Society The Executive Committee of the Library History Round Table (LHRT) of the American Library Association (ALA) and the LCHS Search Committee invite applications for the position of co-editor of Libraries: Culture, History, and Society. We seek a co-editor who can contribute to and expand […]
ART LEGACY | MLK DAY OF SERVICE: ART library deco PRESENTS “UNITED STATES COLORED TROOPS” VIRTUAL TRANSCRIBING EVENT
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service Join ART | library deco for our annual MLK Day of Service! This year ART | library deco will host a mini-tutorial and transcribe records in collaboration with the National Archives’ Citizen Archivist Program. The collection: “United States Colored Troops” – American Civil War. Participants will have […]
Become a supporter of ART | library deco by subscribing or upgrading and invest in the library as an Art library patron. Learn more about the history of the virtual African American art library. We are more than just a website. The virtual art library curates art news, exhibitions, and collections for patrons to access […]
ART Podcast | 5-Part Podcast: “A Frame of Mind” Explores Museum History through Voices, Memories of Kansas Citians
Episode One From the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, A five-part podcast produced by The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and hosted by local poet Glenn North, features stories that explore issues such as Race, race, representation, identity, and belonging, through personal histories and encounters with the museum. Each episode interlaces the perspectives and voices of 23 […]
Cover Image Credit: Martin Luther King, Jr. photographed by Marion S. Trikosko, 1964. LC-DIG-ppmsc-01269 Source: Library of Congress