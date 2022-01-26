ART TRANSITION | A MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR ANDRE LEON TALLEY

André Leon Talley was the former African-American editor-at-large for Vogue magazine and had been a front-row regular at fashion shows in New York, Paris, London and Milan for more than 25 years.

Artwork | Public Domain
Carine Roitfeld, André Leon Talley y Anna Wintour

The Only One

As a black man and the creative director of Vogue, André Leon Talley is at the intersection of many worlds.

Fashion Statements | November 7, 1994 Issue

By Hilton Als October 30, 1994

André Leon Talley in New York City

With a friend outside the Beacon Theatre in New York before a Patti LaBelle concert, 1979. 

Public Domain

I have fought quietly to impact the culture.

André Leon Talley
Born: October 16, 1948, Washington, D.C., U.S.
Died: January 18, 2022 (aged 73), White Plains, New York, U.S.
Education: North Carolina Central University (BA), Brown University (MA)
Occupation: Fashion journalist

