ART BOOKS | UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO FREE E-BOOK, ALAIN L. LOCKE: THE BIOGRAPHY OF PHILOSOPHY

Alain L. Locke: The Biography of a Philosopher by Leonard Harris and Charles Molesworth, University of Chicago Press, 2008

Alain L. Locke (1886-1954), in his famous 1925 anthology The New Negro, declared that “the pulse of the Negro world has begun to beat in Harlem.” Often called the father of the Harlem Renaissance, Locke had his finger directly on that pulse, promoting, influencing, and sparring with such figures as Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston, Jacob Lawrence, Richmond Barthé, William Grant Still, Booker T. Washington, W. E. B. Du Bois, Ralph Bunche, and John Dewey.

The long-awaited first biography of this extraordinarily gifted philosopher and writer, Alain L. Locke narrates the untold story of his profound impact on twentieth-century America’s cultural and intellectual life.The multifaceted portrait that emerges from this engaging account by Leonard Harris and Charles Molesworth effectively reclaims Locke’s rightful place in the pantheon of America’s most important minds.