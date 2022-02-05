ART Research | BLACK HISTORY MONTH 2022: African American Artists of Texas Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

You Are Cordially Invited
February 24, 2022
Did you know that Wikipedia is an openly editable resource? Any can edit or improve Wikipedia articles, even YOU!
Join us virtually on February 24th and help improve and create Wikipedia content about African American artists from Texas. No editing experienced is necessary. Training will be provided.
This event is presented by ART library deco with support from Wikimedia DC.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.
Thu, February 24, 2022
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM CST