ART Research | BLACK HISTORY MONTH 2022: African American Artists of Texas Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

Date: Author: Category: ART NEWS & EVENTS Tags: , , , , , , ,

You Are Cordially Invited

About this event

Did you know that Wikipedia is an openly editable resource? Any can edit or improve Wikipedia articles, even YOU!

Join us virtually on February 24th and help improve and create Wikipedia content about African American artists from Texas. No editing experienced is necessary. Training will be provided.


This event is presented by ART library deco with support from Wikimedia DC.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

FREE REGISTRATION · TICKETS

Date and time

Thu, February 24, 2022

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM CST

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s