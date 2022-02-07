ART QUOTES | NIKKI GIOVANNI, BLACK FEELING, BLACK TALK, BLACK JUDGEMENT

Nikki Giovanni's first book of poetry, Black Feeling, Black Talk, came out in 1968
Group portrait of (left to right): Bob Rogers, Ishmael Reed, Jayne Cortez, Léon-Gontran Damas, Romare Bearden, Larry Neal; seated: Nikki Giovanni and Evelyn Neal, in New York City, 1969

In 1968, Nikki Giovanni’s first book of poetry was published, Black Feeling, Black Talk, Black Judgement, fifty-three poems by the young African American authoress reflect varied facets of the Black experience in America.

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, Photographs and Prints Division, The New York Public Library. “Group portrait of (left to right): Bob Rogers, Ishmael Reed, Jayne Cortez, Léon-Gontran Damas, Romare Bearden, Larry Neal; seated: Nikki Giovanni and Evelyn Neal, in New York City, 1969” New York Public Library Digital Collections. | Gif Artwork By, Source www.intoactionlab.com/

